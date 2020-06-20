Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts lays into Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Patrice Evra

Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Patrice Evra were on Sky Sports last night as pundits for the Red Devils clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho’s side were held to a 1-1 draw as Bruno Fernandes’ 81st-minute penalty struck out Steven Bergwijn’s 27th-minute opener, and the duo weren’t impressed with Spurs backline.





They claim that the North London giants have had a soft defensive DNA for years and their comments didn’t go down well with former Tottenham centre-back Graham Roberts.

He took to Twitter to lay into both Keane and Evra:

“Roy Keane and Evra talking about how Spurs have had a soft DNA at the back for years. Such lazy punditry from the pair. We had the 2 best defensive records in 3 out of 5 Poch years. You get paid enough. Do your homework gents.”

Tottenham have conceded 41 goals in 30 Premier League games this term, but they used to be defensively solid at the back during the peak years of former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

In 2015-16, Spurs conceded the least goals (35) in the Premier League, a huge improvement after shipping 53 goals in 2014-15.

In 2016-17, they conceded just 26 times – the lowest in the league – while they shipped 36 goals in 2017-18.

They conceded 39 times last term but they have definitely not had a soft DNA at the back for years as Keane and Evra claimed.

Mourinho will hope to make the Spurs backline stronger next term, and how he fares in the summer transfer market will have a huge say on his chances of doing that.