Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle says there are no top midfielders out there despite club’s links with Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso 

Tottenham Hotspur want to bring Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to North London before Thursday transfer deadline and have been working tirelessly to seal a move all summer.
Both clubs are yet to agree a fee, but the Argentina international wants to work with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Lo Celso ended last season with 11 goals and four assisting, prompting Betis to exercise the option to make his loan from Paris Saint-Germain permanent and including an £88 million buy-out clause in his contract.
Pochettino badly wants the 23-year-old, but it doesn’t seem like Spurs legend Glenn Hoddle rates him going by his recent comments.
“That’s the problem. There are no midfielders out there, and I’ve looked,” the 61-year-old told Paddy Power (via Express) when asked which creative midfield signings the club should make this summer.
“Man City have got them all or Barcelona have got them. Even Real Madrid haven’t got them.”
Hoddle is without a doubt aware of Tottenham’s interest in Lo Celso, but he clearly doesn’t think the Argentine has what it takes to take the club to the next level.
Christian Eriksen could still leave North London before Thursday deadline, and that could see Spurs pull out all stops in order to get their man.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the next two days, but Pochettino clearly has faith in his compatriot, and if he will be able to win Hoddle over in a Tottenham shirt will be exciting to see.
With PSG reportedly in line to receive 20% of any future deal on Lo Celso, Betis aren’t ready to sell him on the cheap, but it remains to be seen if Daniel Levy is ready to break the bank.