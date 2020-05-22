Tottenham Hotspur keeping tabs on the contract situation of Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be closely monitoring the contract situation of Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik ahead of the summer transfer window, Italian transfer expert Nicola Schira has claimed.

Milik joined the Serie A outfit from Ajax nearly four years ago but he has made just over 100 appearances as he has been hampered by a number of injury concerns.

In the current campaign, it has been a similar story as he has missed around nine games through injuries but he has still impressed with 12 goals from 22 appearances for the club.

In recent months, Spurs have been linked with the services of Milik, whose contract expires at the end of the season and they have now been offered hope of signing him.

As per Schira, the Poland international has yet to renew his deal with the Naples outfit and he could be available in the transfer market in the coming months.

#Tottenham are always looking to Arek #Milik. The polish striker could leave #Napoli in the next months, if he will not extend his contract (which expires in 2021). Talks ongoing. #transfers #THFC https://t.co/CbfRRGGJ62 — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 20, 2020

Spurs currently have Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who can lead the line but there is the need for reinforcement in the centre-forward position.

The fitness of Kane has been a concern in the backend of the current and previous season and the club require another top-class player to ease the burden on the Englishman.

Milik with an average of one goal in every 128 minutes at Napoli this season, should be a quality addition to the squad in the next transfer window.

Still, the 26-year-old may demand a starting spot to seal the move, given he has grown frustrated at Napoli this term with just 50 percent of his appearances coming from the starting XI.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com