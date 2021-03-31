Tottenham Hotspur keen on Fulham’s Joachim Andersen and Brighton’s Lewis Dunk

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on bolstering their defence this summer and are keeping tabs on Fulham’s Joachim Andersen and Brighton’s Lewis Dunk.

Sportslens View





Spurs looked at Andersen when he was at Sampdoria but they did not move in time, and he ended up joining Ligue 1 giants Lyon instead in the summer of 2019.

The 24-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Fulham, featuring in 24 Premier League games and weighing in with a goal and an assist.

The Craven Cottage outfit do not have an option to buy the player in the deal, but they will definitely be keen to retain his services should they escape the drop.

Fulham relegating will without a doubt boost Spurs’ chances in the race for the Denmark international, but he definitely would not come cheap with three years still left on his current contract.

Tottenham are a fan of Andersen’s leadership qualities and it is one of the reasons why they are also keeping tabs on Dunk.

The one-cap England international also stands at an impressive 6ft 4in like the Fulham man, but he is not a long-term solution given his age.

At 29, the Brighton star is almost approaching the twilight of his career, and the fact that he penned a new five-year deal with the Seagulls last summer means he will not come cheap.

Tottenham were not able to land Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar last summer while Manchester City pipped them to the signature of former Benfica star Ruben Dias, and head coach Jose Mourinho will hope that they can secure the services of one top centre-back with Premier League experience and quality this time out.

