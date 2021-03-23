Tottenham Hotspur identify three potential options to replace Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur have identified three potential targets to replace club-captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the summer transfer window, The Sun reports.

Lloris has registered 363 appearances during his nine-year stay with the north London club, but he could be on the move with his contract expiring in 15 months.





Spurs are already lining up a replacement with West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone, Manchester United’s Dean Henderson and Burnley’s Nick Pope reportedly on their radar.

It is added that the club were confident of landing Henderson, but a move appears difficult with the Englishman recently emerging as the first-choice ahead of David de Gea.

Lloris recently issued a furious outburst after the club’s shock Europa League last 16 exit to Dinamo Zagreb, and he may consider a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Johnstone, 27, seems the most viable target for Spurs, given he will want to stay in the top-flight with the Baggies looking destined for relegation.

Pope, 29, has also been linked with the club for several transfer windows, and the England international may push for a bigger challenge away from Turf Moor.

Henderson is the youngest of the trio at only 24, and he could provide longevity for Spurs between the sticks, which Jose Mourinho may give preference to.

He was valued at around £40 million last summer and has recently established himself as the number one ahead of De Gea following the latter’s absence due to personal reasons.

De Gea has been linked with a possible summer exit, but it has been reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may ideally want someone more experienced in goal.

Henderson may be reluctant to play second fiddle again, but it is unclear whether United would negotiate with Spurs, who are their direct rivals for European football.

