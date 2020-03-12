Tottenham Hotspur handed massive injury boost with Davinson Sanchez back in training after missing RB Leipzig clash

Tottenham Hotspur are without a win in their last six games across all competitions and have crashed out of two within the space of a week.
Jose Mourinho’s men were knocked out of the F.A Cup by Norwich City last week, and were dumped out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig on Tuesday.
Spurs will look to return to winning ways when they host Manchester United on Sunday and they have been handed a massive injury boost ahead of the clash.
Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez missed the trip to Germany due to a slight injury, with Malachi Fagan-Walcott taking his place in the squad as a result.
The 23-year-old joined Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies, Juan Foyth and Steven Bergwijn on the list of injured players unavailable for selection, but appears to have quickly shaken it off ahead of weekend’s clashed.
Sanchez was pictured in training with the rest of the Tottenham squad today, and is now in contention to play against the Red Devils.
Reset and refocused.
Another big game ahead.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/8E88XzcXuz
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 12, 2020
Sanchez has featured in 32 games across all competitions for Tottenham this term, and having him back is definitely a timely boost.
Spurs need to win Sunday’s game to boost their chances of finishing in top-four/five, and picking up all three points at the expense of one of their rivals for next season’s Champions League spots will be great.