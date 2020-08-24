Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son wants to improve in front of goal going forward

Tottenham Hotspur kicked off their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Ipswich Town on Saturday, running out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean bagged a brace and while it’s a good way to starting preparing for 2020-21, he is a little bit disappointed with his performance as he reckons he should have scored more goals.





Son ended last season with 18 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, but the return wasn’t enough to help win Spurs silverware or secure them Champions League football.

He is hoping to do more next term, and has admitted he wasn’t happy with missing chances against the League One side.

“I’m a bit angry because I missed another couple of chances,” Son told Tottenham’s official website.

“This is what I have to look for this season, to be sharp and to be better than last season. I’ve had 10 years of pre-season in Europe now and it’s always so good to score goals, especially in the first game, you want to start with confidence.

“We’ve trained for a week and the first game is always so important. We scored three goals in the first half, and it could have been more. We created many chances and maybe we deserved more goals, but we missed some chances, missed some final passes, but it’s the first game and we know we can do better.”

Only Harry Kane scored more goals than the 28-year-old last season, but he created more assists than anyone else in the team.

Spurs will look to win their first silverware since 2007-08 next term, and boss Jose Mourinho will have to rely on Son and co. for that to happen.

It’s impressive to see the South Korean challenging himself to get better, and he will be looking to become deadlier in front of goal next term and going forward.

Son’s highest return in a season came in 2016-17 when he scored 14 Premier League goals and seven more in other competitions.

Getting at least 20 league goals in a season will be on his mind, and such an outstanding return will definitely boost Tottenham’s chances of winning silverware.