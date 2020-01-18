Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Willian transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with a move for Chelsea winger Willian in the January transfer window.
Despite signing Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica, Jose Mourinho is still looking to make further additions, and bolstering the forward department is his top priority.
While signing a striker is necessary following the injury to Harry Kane, it seems Mourinho is keen to add depth in his attacking midfield areas as well.
According to The Evening Standard (h/t Ollie Lewis of The Daily Mail), the Portuguese boss is ‘plotting a swoop’ for the Brazilian winger whose contract is set to expire in the summer.
Willian is a key player for Frank Lampard’s side, and many Spurs fans are against the idea of signing him. Here are some of the selected tweets:
I really hope not – not that he’s a bad player, but I just desperately want to see a new and improved, forward thinking José and signing would signal the exact opposite. So many younger and more exciting wingers out there, let’s not roll in a trodden mud path.
— Football Ollie (@FootballOllie) January 17, 2020
I honestly hope Spurs do not sign him. I know fan will say we just did the same to West Ham, but they Chelsea gazumped Spurs, & the way Jose mocked the club left a bitter taste in my mouth, & I’m sure a lot of other Spurs fans as well. But we signed Mourinho you’ll say… 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️
— Jide (@JideHowardChase) January 17, 2020
Now this would be embarrassing
— Rich (@clevvercloggs) January 17, 2020
Should be sacked for this
— . (@ftblTxshar) January 17, 2020
Don’t know what to think of this. Has constantly trolled us since turning us down
— Paulie (@paulie5446) January 17, 2020
Not sure how I feel about this. He is a quality player and yes he’s older than who we might want but right now we need top 4 so if we sign Willian for a two year contract and he helps us win more games then I’d say why not?
— FPL_Polar (@FPL_Polar) January 17, 2020
The 31-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, and several European clubs including Barcelona, AC Milan, and Juventus have all registered an interest in the player.
Spurs were close to signing Willian in 2013, but the Brazilian opted to join Chelsea in a £30million move from Anzhi Makhachkala.