Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Willian transfer link

18 January, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with a move for Chelsea winger Willian in the January transfer window.

Despite signing Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica, Jose Mourinho is still looking to make further additions, and bolstering the forward department is his top priority.

While signing a striker is necessary following the injury to Harry Kane, it seems Mourinho is keen to add depth in his attacking midfield areas as well.

According to The Evening Standard (h/t Ollie Lewis of The Daily Mail), the Portuguese boss is ‘plotting a swoop’ for the Brazilian winger whose contract is set to expire in the summer.

Willian is a key player for Frank Lampard’s side, and many Spurs fans are against the idea of signing him. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The 31-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, and several European clubs including Barcelona, AC Milan, and Juventus have all registered an interest in the player.

Spurs were close to signing Willian in 2013, but the Brazilian opted to join Chelsea in a £30million move from Anzhi Makhachkala.

