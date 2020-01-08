Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Wilfried Zaha transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to speculation linking the club with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
Zaha has recently changed his agent, and Pini Zahavi is trying to broker a deal with Tottenham for the winger, according to reports from The Mirror.
Tottenham were heavily linked with a move for Zaha during the last summer transfer window, but the north London club were not willing to meet Palace’s £80million asking price.
However, with Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane now injured, Jose Mourinho is looking to delve into the transfer market, and Zaha could be an option for them.
Zaha has scored three goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this season for Palace. He is a key player for them, and the Eagles would be demanding a high transfer fee for him.
It remains to be seen how long Palace can keep hold of him as Zaha wants to leave Selhurst Park. He wants to move to a club that is capable of competing for silverware, while he wishes to test himself in the Champions League as well.
Many Spurs fans are thrilled with the prospect of their club signing Zaha in January. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Would deffo take him. He turns defenders inside out
— Jack H (@Yidz_) January 7, 2020
If true? Get it done
— Dexter McQueen (@DexterMcQueen) January 7, 2020
I don’t think it’ll happen, but I think he’d be excellent for us
— Pablo (@yngchipps) January 7, 2020
Surely a no brainer for Levy to snap him up.
— Ashish Patel (@Ashishpatel1972) January 7, 2020
I assume he will be pretty expensive.
— Hanna Lee (@lee_bitnaa) January 7, 2020
Make a statement Levy. If it’s the only one you ever do.
— DAMIEN (@DamienDzanic) January 8, 2020