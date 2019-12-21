Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Vinicius Junior transfer link

21 December, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from Spanish newspaper El Desmarquefive Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

The report claims that Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolves have also registered an interest in signing the youngster who has struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane this season.

Many Tottenham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the player. Some of the Spurs fans feel that he is a very good player but that the north London club probably won’t be able to lure him away from Madrid.

There are other sets of fans who feel he is not the type of player the club should sign at the moment. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans on Twitter:

The teenager joined the Spanish giants for £38.7 million from Flamengo in the summer of 2018. He has scored two goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

