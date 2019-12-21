Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Vinicius Junior transfer link

According to reports from Spanish newspaper El Desmarque, five Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.
The report claims that Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolves have also registered an interest in signing the youngster who has struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane this season.
Many Tottenham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the player. Some of the Spurs fans feel that he is a very good player but that the north London club probably won’t be able to lure him away from Madrid.
There are other sets of fans who feel he is not the type of player the club should sign at the moment. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans on Twitter:
Yeah nice try we are not getting him 🤣🤣
— Ke (@keon_hunt) December 20, 2019
Ahhh our spurs transfer rumours. Always give me a good laugh. What a player by the way
— Damien Jose 👐 (@DamienJose) December 20, 2019
Finally our ‘special relationship’ with Madrid coming to fruition 😂
— Chris Wilson (@c_wilson1981) December 21, 2019
Vinicius is very bad player. He doesnt anything good on the pitch.
— Gabi Gerbaldo (@GabrielGerbaldo) December 21, 2019
this guy has bill gates’ net worth as his buyout clause ffs
— ElPolloLocoRestroom (@EPLRestroom) December 21, 2019
There is less than no chance of this happening
— The Horse Fc (@kevinll90251680) December 21, 2019
Future Ballon D’or winner.
— Harvey (@Namdalla1993) December 21, 2019
The teenager joined the Spanish giants for £38.7 million from Flamengo in the summer of 2018. He has scored two goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season.