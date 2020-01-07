Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Thomas Lemar transfer link

According to reports from The Independent, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are interested in signing Thomas Lemar in the January transfer window.
The 22 times capped French international has dropped down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid, and could be allowed to leave in January.
The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who can play across all three positions up front, has struggled to replicate the form he showed during his time at Monaco.
This season the Frenchman has made nine starts in La Liga, and he is yet to score or provide an assist.
The report claims that Spurs have been offered the chance to sign Lemar on loan with an option to buy.
Atletico are demanding a loan fee in the region of £5.1 million, with a £50.11 million (€60m) option to buy.
Lemar has fallen out of favour under Diego Simeone, and he is keen to move away from the club. He joined the Rojiblancos for a fee in the region of £52.7m from Monaco, but has failed to live up to the expectations at the club.
Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for the 24-year-old. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Make it happen
— dave ~ Follows Back (@SpursyDave) January 6, 2020
6 million there shouldn’t even be discussion,get him in.
— Brainspurs2019 (@brainspurs2019) January 6, 2020
Now I don’t mind him. Better than the Lo Celso fee tbh
— Skippity🇿🇦Skipp (@THFC_4T2) January 6, 2020
Sure may aswell take him on loan and see how he gets on
— Tron (@TronTromatic) January 6, 2020
sign him up!!!
— Ells Boone (@Ells_COYS) January 6, 2020
He’s been a massive flop for athletico guess it’s worth giving him a go on loan though
— Jack (@JackSpurs1997) January 6, 2020