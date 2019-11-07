Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Tanguy Ndombele display vs Red Star Belgrade

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Tanguy Ndombele display vs Red Star Belgrade

7 November, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after beating Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in the Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the performance of Tanguy Ndombele who was simply brilliant on the night.

The 22-year-old, who joined in the summer for a club-record transfer fee from Lyon, started the game against Red Star and produced a high-quality performance.

Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t used him much this season as the Argentine felt the Frenchman needs more time to adapt. However, he always impressed whenever he played, and against Red Star, he was simply outstanding.

Ndombele took 95 touches, attempted one shot, and made two key passes during the game. Along with making five dribbles, he made four tackles as well. He bossed the midfield and attempted 76 passes with an enviable 86% of accuracy, according to whoscored.com.

Son Heung-min scored twice following a difficult few days, and goals coming from Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen ensured Spurs consolidated their second position in Group B in the Champions League.

