Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Tanguy Ndombele display vs Red Star Belgrade

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after beating Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in the Champions League clash on Wednesday.
Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the performance of Tanguy Ndombele who was simply brilliant on the night.
For the weekend game poch has to start Lo celso and Ndombele. Atleast Tanguy is a must if not Gio. If he gives same reasons of recovery for not starting anyone of them then he is not doing himself a favour. Btw would love to see Ryan making his debut.
— mahaki_11spurs (@mahakimeena) November 7, 2019
Do you know how UNDESERVING we are of ndombele
— davina ✨ (@davina_thfc) November 7, 2019
Just watched the game back. The side we had out there looked outstanding. A far cry from the form of the last 9 months. Lo Celso and Ndombele looked absolute class. Gazzaniga had a fantastic match as well. Lots calling for Onana. I think Gazza looks the part. #COYS
— Percy Haatspore (@Pocheschemo) November 7, 2019
I’m excited to watch Ndombele the way I was excited to watch Berbatov. Some of the passes this guy sees are jaw dropping. #COYS #THFC
— Thomas Chadwick (@Thomas_Chadwick) November 7, 2019
— Nilson Cortez (@NilsonCortez1) November 7, 2019
Watching the game on replay, there was a moment in the first half where Ndombele and Lo Celso were in a shot both standing over the ball and I felt myself starting to hyperventilate, but in a good way.
— VAR is now dead to me (@RealCliffdogg) November 7, 2019
Tanguy Ndombele is some player
— Steve Harle (@steevi1da) November 6, 2019
Ndombele is going to be unbelievable aswell btw, top draw tonight #ManLike #COYS
— Samuel James Elliott (@samuelj104) November 6, 2019
Ndombele = Masterclass
Lo Celso = Goal
Sessegnon = Assist
Summer signings doing bits.
— Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) November 6, 2019
I’m absolutely obsessed with Tanguy Ndombele. The man is magic. #COYS
— Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) November 6, 2019
The 22-year-old, who joined in the summer for a club-record transfer fee from Lyon, started the game against Red Star and produced a high-quality performance.
Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t used him much this season as the Argentine felt the Frenchman needs more time to adapt. However, he always impressed whenever he played, and against Red Star, he was simply outstanding.
Ndombele took 95 touches, attempted one shot, and made two key passes during the game. Along with making five dribbles, he made four tackles as well. He bossed the midfield and attempted 76 passes with an enviable 86% of accuracy, according to whoscored.com.
Son Heung-min scored twice following a difficult few days, and goals coming from Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen ensured Spurs consolidated their second position in Group B in the Champions League.