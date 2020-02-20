Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier’s performance against RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier’s performance against RB Leipzig

20 February, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at the hands of RB Leipzig in the first-leg of the Champions League last-16 last night, with Timo Werner’s second-half penalty kick separating both sides.

Hugo Lloris’ heroics in goal ensured Spurs are still very much with a chance to turn things around when they visit Germany for the second-leg on March 10th, but a couple of players didn’t turn up for the hosts, and it cost prove costly in the return leg.

Left-back Ben Davies committed the foul that led to Leipzig being awarded a spot kick, but it was right-back Serge Aurier that had a game to forget.

Werner will definitely be looking forward to playing against the Ivory Coast international again following his performance last night, but it remains to be seen if Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will start him in Germany.

A lot of Spurs fans weren’t pleased with Aurier’s display against Leipzig, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

Japhet Tanganga can also play at right-back, and could be deployed in the position ahead of Aurier in the second-leg given his pace and defensive abilities.

