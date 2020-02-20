Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier’s performance against RB Leipzig

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at the hands of RB Leipzig in the first-leg of the Champions League last-16 last night, with Timo Werner’s second-half penalty kick separating both sides.
Hugo Lloris’ heroics in goal ensured Spurs are still very much with a chance to turn things around when they visit Germany for the second-leg on March 10th, but a couple of players didn’t turn up for the hosts, and it cost prove costly in the return leg.
Left-back Ben Davies committed the foul that led to Leipzig being awarded a spot kick, but it was right-back Serge Aurier that had a game to forget.
Werner will definitely be looking forward to playing against the Ivory Coast international again following his performance last night, but it remains to be seen if Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will start him in Germany.
A lot of Spurs fans weren’t pleased with Aurier’s display against Leipzig, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:
There’s people on here who rate Serge Aurier btw🤡
— Sam (@DareToDier15) February 19, 2020
Serge Aurier is one of the worst players I’ve seen in 30 years of supporting @SpursOfficial
— Bruce Ives (@bruceives) February 19, 2020
Serge Aurier has all his coaches nudes. I see no reason why he starts or is even on the bench. Dude is a mess#TOTRBL
— Brown #24 (@UnkleBrown) February 19, 2020
Sack serge Aurier and buy cancelo please
— blonded (@paleenxy) February 19, 2020
Serge Aurier was a huge reason why we lost last night, didn't track back left gedson to do his work thus leaving the midfield light you guys say agenda I say facts #COYS
— Takerluke #LevyOut (@Takerluke) February 20, 2020
We all know Serge Aurier, though he can sometimes surprise with a great tackle or block, is poor defending – lazy to track back, often in the wrong position and prone to rash challenges and errors.
— Painfully rebuilding (@kanagawaben) February 19, 2020
Good teams and good players crave playing against Serge Aurier. Intelligent players like Timo Werner have an absolute field day against him….
— HotspurGraphics (@HotspurGraphics) February 19, 2020
Is it possible to start a Govt petition to have Serge Aurier never appear in a #Spurs shirt again? #liabilty #COYS #THFC #TOTRBL
— Rob Simms 🇮🇴 (@robertsimms) February 19, 2020
is it just me or is Serge Aurier seriously overrated?
— Dan Sutton-Young (@hcafcdaniel) February 19, 2020
Serge aurier isn’t good and I’m sick of seeing him play! Winks dropping a massive 2/10 performance as well 👍🏼 great stuff lads
— Paul Wallace (@Pwallace111) February 19, 2020
Japhet Tanganga can also play at right-back, and could be deployed in the position ahead of Aurier in the second-leg given his pace and defensive abilities.