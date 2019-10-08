Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier’s latest comments

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier’s latest comments

8 October, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier has urged the fans to get behind the team after a troubled week.

The north London club have made a stuttering start to the season, and find themselves 9th in the Premier League table with 11 points on board.

Spurs suffered a humiliating 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and it was followed by a shock 3-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League last week.

Aurier was suspended for the game against the Seagulls after being shown a red card in the last Premier League game against Southampton.

The 26-year-old has taken to Instagram to send a message to the Spurs fans where he aimed a veiled dig at the teams’ critics.

“There are times when nothing smiles on you,” he wrote.

“Hiding and crying is not the best solution is like his life! The only thing to do is to work twice as much as you did to get results! So we are going to fight together as one man! We will get back to the top but only with the help of all our real fans who believe in us very soon.”

However, many Spurs fans have reacted in a negative way. Aurier has been very poor for Spurs this season, and many fans believe he should concentrate more on improving his game.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:

Aurier will be available for selection for the match against Watford after the international break.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is under extreme pressure, but the north London club have enough depth and quality in their side to turn things around.

Richard Keys claims Rafa Benitez tried to leave Newcastle United for Everton twice
Alan Shearer says Aston Villa star Jack Grealish was simply too good for Norwich City

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com