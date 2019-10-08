Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier’s latest comments

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier has urged the fans to get behind the team after a troubled week.
The north London club have made a stuttering start to the season, and find themselves 9th in the Premier League table with 11 points on board.
Spurs suffered a humiliating 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and it was followed by a shock 3-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League last week.
Aurier was suspended for the game against the Seagulls after being shown a red card in the last Premier League game against Southampton.
The 26-year-old has taken to Instagram to send a message to the Spurs fans where he aimed a veiled dig at the teams’ critics.
“There are times when nothing smiles on you,” he wrote.
“Hiding and crying is not the best solution is like his life! The only thing to do is to work twice as much as you did to get results! So we are going to fight together as one man! We will get back to the top but only with the help of all our real fans who believe in us very soon.”
However, many Spurs fans have reacted in a negative way. Aurier has been very poor for Spurs this season, and many fans believe he should concentrate more on improving his game.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:
Don’t “play” and we have a chance. You are a liability, a car crash waiting to happen.
— David Colbran (@davidcolbranArt) October 7, 2019
He should never be allowed to wear our shirt again.
— Tony Mcloughlin (@TonyMac8165) October 7, 2019
Don’t want him anywhere near the 1dt team if I’m honest
— CraigyGeest (@thegreatgeesty) October 7, 2019
Real Spurs fans know there is no chance of turning this around with Aurier in the team.
— Corey Albone (@cwalbone) October 7, 2019
You have right to remain silence…
— Svarogbg (@Svarogbg1) October 7, 2019
Wonder what the definition of real fan is for Serge??
— Carol Honeybun-Kelly (@CarolH_K) October 7, 2019
Aurier will be available for selection for the match against Watford after the international break.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is under extreme pressure, but the north London club have enough depth and quality in their side to turn things around.