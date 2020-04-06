Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier’s latest comments

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Serge Aurier’s latest comments.
Aurier has said in a recent interview that he wishes to return to his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the future.
The Ivory Coast international joined Tottenham in 2017 from PSG for a fee in the region of £23m. The full-back has suggested that he not only dreams of returning to his former club but also plans to end his career at the French club.
Aurier has made 24 appearances in the Premier League (22 starts) where he managed one goal and four assists so far. He has also managed a goal and two assists in five Champions League games this season.
He has made the right-back spot his own but the defender has not been consistent enough this season. Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and some of them want him gone if a good offer from PSG comes for him.
I dream of that too. Hopefully this summer 🤞
— Will Pritchard (@WillPritchardG7) April 6, 2020
It is my dream too 😎
— Allan Nielsen(Levy serial basher) (@smileberg) April 6, 2020
Send me your address @Serge_aurier I’ll pick you up and drive you there myself.
— Dave Thompson (@davetommo13) April 6, 2020
I’m not saying he’s a bad player.
Everyone else is and I’m just agreeing.
— Jon Finch (@Finchyspurs) April 6, 2020
Let him go… Even on a free if it's necessary…
— Iván Mendieta (@tuelmendieta) April 6, 2020
I’ll pay his bus fare!
— john jordan (@gobbyjj) April 6, 2020
We all dream of that Serge.
— Talking Tottenham (@jamesjohn_thfc) April 6, 2020
Good. Apart from the odd attacking bit of magic he is a liability.
— Karl Lloyd (@KarlLloyd) April 6, 2020
Make it happen Levy
— Ash (@MrAshBhee) April 6, 2020
Irrespective of where they finish at the end of the season, Spurs will need to add quality players in defence. Adding a centre-back should be Jose Mourinho’s top priority, while the Portuguese could also look to sign a dependable right-back.