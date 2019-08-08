Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier exit rumour

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter after reports broke out that Serge Aurier wants to leave the club.
According to reports from The Daily Mail, the French right-back wants to leave the north London club before Thursday’s deadline.
The Ivorian joined Tottenham for £23 million in 2017, but he struggled to maintain consistency.
However, following the departure of Kieran Tripper to Atletico Madrid this summer, it was expected that the 26-year-old would cement his position as the club’s first-choice right-back.
The Daily Mail now reports that Aurier is keen on a departure from White Hart Lane.
Many Spurs fans feel that the club should look to offload him if they can sign Youcef Atal on the deadline day.
Good, does he need a lift to the airport ?
— Officer Gibble (@Gibbler999) August 7, 2019
Just release him.
— FI Jim (@fi_jim) August 7, 2019
Get in Atal then I’d be happy
— Max (@maxspurslord) August 7, 2019
Well we need to buy a right back then coz we can’t let him leave when we are limited for spots already.
— Alex (@LxcasMoura) August 7, 2019
Sell, calling Atal!
— Gord Beb (@gbeb92) August 7, 2019
Atal in tommorow and bye bye serge
— Eashan (@Eash_N17) August 7, 2019
With Spurs working on several deals on the deadline day, it is highly unlikely they will offload him, as it leaves them short of options.
Tottenham only have Kyle Walker-Peters in that position, while Jan Foyth, who is currently injured, can also play there.