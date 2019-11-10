Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur were impressive during their 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade in midweek, but the north London club failed to translate their form in the Premier League as they ended up with another disappointing result on Saturday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side managed a 1-1 draw at home against Sheffield United on Saturday, which leaves Spurs 11 points behind the top four spots.
Spurs took the lead in the second half when Son Heung-min capitalised on Enda Stevens’ failed clearance before slotting the ball through Dean Henderson’s legs.
David McGoldrick thought he had equalised just two minutes later but VAR replays ruled out the goal. In the 78th minute of the match, George Baldock equalised for the Blades who moved to fifth in the table.
Spurs were disappointing once again, and many fans have vented their frustration at Serge Aurier, who was below-par during the match.
The 26-year-old defender has been really poor this season, and many Spurs fans are left bewildered with Pochettino’s decision to keep picking him.
Aurier struggled with crosses and didn’t track enough. In the second half, Spurs switched to a back five and it allowed the Blades to control the game.
Aurier is horrendous and Ben Davies is a championship player
— jamie (@jamied90_) November 9, 2019
No Sheffield United deserved the win. We were out fought, outclassed and tactically bamboozled. Our full backs were diabolical and you gave Moura 5 minutes off the bench and left Sessegnon on it. You continue to start a hopeless Aurier and expect things to change. https://t.co/VV3aZVyPjA
— Coatesy76 (@coatesy1976) November 9, 2019
Aurier offers nothing. Prefer Foyth who likes to be risky, drive forward and whips in decent balls quickly.
— Skizzius Maximus💌 (@JaniahK_THFC) November 9, 2019
What annoyed me most about today was the contrast was how well organised the Sheffield United players were compared to ours….
From minute 1 they were on it and we weren’t…not sure for whom fault lies with for that
Another poor performance by Aurier…time is running out
— Shuban (@TheRealShuban) November 10, 2019
Regardless of Nkoudou, Janssen etc., Aurier has to be the worst signing of recent times. Sent off most games. If not sent off, then culpable or calamitous.
Arrested after assaulting his wife and also suspended for homophobic comments.
Who signed off on him? DL or MP? Shocking.
— DaveR (@davidrowley1985) November 10, 2019