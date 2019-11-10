Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Sheffield United

10 November, 2019 English Premier League, Sheffield United, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur were impressive during their 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade in midweek, but the north London club failed to translate their form in the Premier League as they ended up with another disappointing result on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side managed a 1-1 draw at home against Sheffield United on Saturday, which leaves Spurs 11 points behind the top four spots.

Spurs took the lead in the second half when Son Heung-min capitalised on Enda Stevens’ failed clearance before slotting the ball through Dean Henderson’s legs.

David McGoldrick thought he had equalised just two minutes later but VAR replays ruled out the goal. In the 78th minute of the match, George Baldock equalised for the Blades who moved to fifth in the table.

Spurs were disappointing once again, and many fans have vented their frustration at Serge Aurier, who was below-par during the match.

The 26-year-old defender has been really poor this season, and many Spurs fans are left bewildered with Pochettino’s decision to keep picking him.

Aurier struggled with crosses and didn’t track enough. In the second half, Spurs switched to a back five and it allowed the Blades to control the game.

