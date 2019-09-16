Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Serge Aurier display vs Crystal Palace

16 September, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier made his first start for the north London club over the weekend against Crystal Palace and he produced a fantastic performance.

Many Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to the performance of Aurier after Spurs won 4-0 against their London rivals on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international faced an uncertain future during the summer and he was constantly linked with a move away from the club.

Recently, he said that there is no competition for him in the side which has angered many Spurs fans.

Kyle Walker-Peters has seemingly established himself as the first-choice right-back this season, and Aurier struggled to get into the side.

However, against Palace, the 26-year-old right-back was a constant threat down the right flank, and he proved his class with a fantastic performance.

Aurier made two key passes and provided an assist as well. The former Paris Saint-Germain defender was equally good defensively, making two tackles and five interceptions during the game.

Mauricio Pochettino has praised him heavily after the game and has urged him to maintain the consistency throughout the campaign.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans on Aurier:

Alan Shearer says Liverpool didn’t look great defensively against Newcastle United
Fabian Delph roared “everyone is f***ing s*** right now” at his Everton team-mates against Bournemouth

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com