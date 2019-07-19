Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that Erik Lamela could be used as makeweight in Giovani Lo Celso deal

19 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

The Sun claims including Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela in a deal to bring Real Betis’ star Giovani Lo Celso to North London is an option.

The La Liga side are quoting £65 million for the Argentina international, but Tottenham aren’t keen to meet their asking price.

However, they could be open to a player-plus-cash deal, and Lamela could be used as a makeweight.

Given his waning influence at Spurs, a lot of fans aren’t against the idea, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:

Since arriving at North London from AS Roma in the summer of 2013, the Argentina international has featured in 182 games for Tottenham, scoring 28 goals.

Lamela hasn’t particularly established himself as an integral player in the team and has been largely inconsistent.

With Pochettino making tweaks to his squad, the 27-year-old could be on his way out if Betis are open to having him in place of his compatriot.

Securing Lo Celso this summer is of high priority to chairman Daniel Levy this summer, and he will be pulling out all the stops to get the deal over the line.

