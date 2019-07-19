Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that Erik Lamela could be used as makeweight in Giovani Lo Celso deal

The Sun claims including Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela in a deal to bring Real Betis’ star Giovani Lo Celso to North London is an option.
The La Liga side are quoting £65 million for the Argentina international, but Tottenham aren’t keen to meet their asking price.
However, they could be open to a player-plus-cash deal, and Lamela could be used as a makeweight.
Given his waning influence at Spurs, a lot of fans aren’t against the idea, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:
Add this useless player no problem levy
— SpursMaestro 🇨🇵 (@NathRiksen) July 18, 2019
I'd actually take that 👍👍
— 40winks__ (@SpursTransfer10) July 18, 2019
yes yes a thousand yes
— TheHurrikane (@elite_covers) July 18, 2019
that's an option i can get on board with
— Kevin Gower©️ (@KGower83) July 18, 2019
Llmela out… yes please..5 years and gone no ware.. be lucky to get 20 mill.. his stock has disintegrated.. big time
— Stephen king (@Stephen91314828) July 18, 2019
Just pay what they want or miss out again on top talent …
— Paul (@poorlyg) July 18, 2019
Do it
— Tom (@Tommo__yid) July 18, 2019
Yes please!!!!🙏🏻
— garry (@garry10590763) July 18, 2019
Would be happy with that tbh, I think he's reached his best for us already and sadly isn't good enough as not consistant.
— ↪CT (@THFC96) July 18, 2019
Since arriving at North London from AS Roma in the summer of 2013, the Argentina international has featured in 182 games for Tottenham, scoring 28 goals.
Lamela hasn’t particularly established himself as an integral player in the team and has been largely inconsistent.
With Pochettino making tweaks to his squad, the 27-year-old could be on his way out if Betis are open to having him in place of his compatriot.
Securing Lo Celso this summer is of high priority to chairman Daniel Levy this summer, and he will be pulling out all the stops to get the deal over the line.