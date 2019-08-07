Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that Danny Rose is set to remain at the club

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose was excluded from the team’s pre-season tour of Asia as he was given an extended break in order for him to find a new club.
Alongside Vincent Janssen – who has since left for Mexican side Monterrey – and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, the 29-year was granted additional time off in order to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs.
However, suitors are yet to come to the table with bids, and The Sun claims Rose is set to remain with Tottenham beyond this summer except a bid comes in before tomorrow’s 5pm deadline.
Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with the England international, while Newcastle United reportedly registered interest in him.
Spurs are ready to cash in on Rose for £25 million, and with two years left on his current contract, they are keen to let him go for a suitable price when they can still.
The full-back was one of the team’s best players during the latter stages of the Champions League last term, and manager Mauricio Pochettino wouldn’t mind having his services available for the new season.
While Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon could still arrive and Ben Davies could start the new Premier League campaign as Spurs’ first-choice left-back, Rose remains a great option, and a lot of Tottenham fans are understandably glad that he could remain in North London beyond this summer.
Here is how some of them on Twitter reacted to the reports:
