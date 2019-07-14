Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that club have contacted Brazilian right-back Dani Alves over summer move

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly gotten in touch with veteran Brazilian right-back and free agent Dani Alves over bringing him to North London this summer.
The 36-year-old recently led the Samba boys to Copa America victory where he emerged as the player of the tournament, and he is in search of a new club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.
Spurs want to sign a new right-back this summer with manager Mauricio Pochettino keen to let go of both Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier, and considering how Alves has become fine wine, getting better with age, taking a punt on him could be worth it.
A lot of Tottenham fans share the same sentiment, and here is how some of them reacted to the links on Twitter:
He would be amazing to have around the team plus Walker-Peters would only benefit from being in the same squad as one of the best right-backs of all time!
— Matt Ramstead (@M_Ramstead) July 11, 2019
Absolute no brainer… Just won player of tournament at Copa, still fit as ever… A winner, brings that mentality, you'd have to have him for a year r 2..
— Jason Lee (@Lee88Jay) July 11, 2019
Can’t see it happening but would go & pick him up right now if it helped sign him.
— COCKNEY YIDDO (@cockney_yid) July 11, 2019
No brainer. Proven winner
— Dan🍋 (@DanTHFC_) July 11, 2019
Take him now, do it
— Lewis Hawes (@LewisHawess) July 11, 2019
Get him in. Still got his pace and great experience
— George (@GEORGIE_35) July 11, 2019
Great option for one season
— YIDOLOGY (@HayroKara) July 11, 2019
Would 100% take him for a season!
— Daniel Barker (@danielbarker7) July 11, 2019
He’d be a welcomed addition and has the experience these younger lads can certainly learn from!
— Jack Handy (@kaosad2012) July 11, 2019
We need a serial winner and who better than Alves who provides experience and sorts out our RB problem
— Ishaq (@Shax98) July 11, 2019
Barcelona are also keen to bring Alves back to the Camp Nou, while Manchester City have revived their interest in him after he snubbed them for PSG two summers ago.
With 43 winners medals for clubs and country to his name, the South American is the most decorated footballer in history, and Spurs could do with some of his good luck charm and experience having not won silverware since 2008.
The former Sevilla and Juventus defender brings a lot to the table, though, and will no doubt be a great addition to any side he joins in the short-term.
If that will be Tottenham remains to be seen, though.