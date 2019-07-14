Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that club have contacted Brazilian right-back Dani Alves over summer move

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly gotten in touch with veteran Brazilian right-back and free agent Dani Alves over bringing him to North London this summer.

The 36-year-old recently led the Samba boys to Copa America victory where he emerged as the player of the tournament, and he is in search of a new club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs want to sign a new right-back this summer with manager Mauricio Pochettino keen to let go of both Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier, and considering how Alves has become fine wine, getting better with age, taking a punt on him could be worth it.

A lot of Tottenham fans share the same sentiment, and here is how some of them reacted to the links on Twitter:

Barcelona are also keen to bring Alves back to the Camp Nou, while Manchester City have revived their interest in him after he snubbed them for PSG two summers ago.

With 43 winners medals for clubs and country to his name, the South American is the most decorated footballer in history, and Spurs could do with some of his good luck charm and experience having not won silverware since 2008.

The former Sevilla and Juventus defender brings a lot to the table, though, and will no doubt be a great addition to any side he joins in the short-term.

If that will be Tottenham remains to be seen, though.

