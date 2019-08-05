Tottenham Hotspur fans react to report that Real Betis have withdrawn from any further negotiations with the club over Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Spanish outlet claims the La Liga outfit have ended discussions with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy over a move for the Argentina international and are now open to doing business with other suitors.
Atletico Madrid and Napoli are said to be also keen on Lo Celso, and Betis won’t hesitate to sell him to either once their £70 million asking price can be met.
The Serie A giants are keen to include either Nikola Kalinic or Arkadiusz Milik as makeweight, and are looking to push for a move after missing out on Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.
With Thursday deadline swifty approaching, missing out on the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder will be a huge blow to manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.
Tottenham have been linked with Lo Celso all summer, and their fans will be hugely disappointed to see him fail to join the club this summer. Here is how some of them reacted to the latest reports on Twitter:
Levy is a PR disaster. His name is being dragged through the dirt and the only one who can stop it is Levy himself. Ultimately, its investment on the pitch that will stop this.
— Shreyas Rao (@Spurs_Shreyas) August 5, 2019
I would slate levy but I dont know how reliable the story is .
What a saga for a player who isn't even that amazing. He's good but he isnt messi level.
— 40winks__ (@SpursTransfer10) August 5, 2019
And im so tired of this Lo Celso Transfer Saga…
— Papanya Sephora (Abel) (@Kurisunanda) August 5, 2019
1 minute it's done the next it's all off
— lee (@leemarston81) August 5, 2019
If this is true, can we start a huge hashtag so Levy can finally listen to what we have to say and how pissed we are becasue of his arrogance, this deal would've been easily done of Levy wasn't so worried about every penny
— Jesus Is The One (@bhujel_prajwal) August 5, 2019
I am tired too…
— edwin lee (@DezyraeL) August 5, 2019
This should not be happening
— Alan (@alanbrown0411) August 5, 2019
I’m not pissed at Levy for nit forking out the money on what is an overpriced player….I’m pissed st the fact that our transfer committee cannot multi-task and identify alternative more realistic targets that still match the fans’ ambitions
— Gianni Fortes (@FortesGianni) August 5, 2019
But last night we had agreed terms?! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/2oX3BRRYz9
— john hough (@john33jrh) August 5, 2019