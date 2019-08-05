Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react to report that Real Betis have withdrawn from any further negotiations with the club over Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outlet claims the La Liga outfit have ended discussions with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy over a move for the Argentina international and are now open to doing business with other suitors.

Atletico Madrid and Napoli are said to be also keen on Lo Celso, and Betis won’t hesitate to sell him to either once their £70 million asking price can be met.

The Serie A giants are keen to include either Nikola Kalinic or Arkadiusz Milik as makeweight, and are looking to push for a move after missing out on Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

With Thursday deadline swifty approaching, missing out on the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder will be a huge blow to manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

Tottenham have been linked with Lo Celso all summer, and their fans will be hugely disappointed to see him fail to join the club this summer. Here is how some of them reacted to the latest reports on Twitter:

