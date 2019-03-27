Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Real Madrid’s interest in Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Real Madrid’s interest in Christian Eriksen

27 March, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


This summer along with bolstering the squad Tottenham have a big task on their hands – to find a resolution to Christian Eriksen’s situation.

The Danish international, who has 87 caps for his country, enters this summer with only one year remaining on his contract.

He has developed into not only one of the key players for Spurs but also one of the best players in the world in his position. And Spurs cannot afford to lose him cheaply.

According to reports from Spanish outlet El Confidencial, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Eriksen in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Frenchman is desperate to sign the midfielder, along with Lyon’s Tanguy Ndomble. Madrid are hopeful of landing both of them.

Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after hearing the report, and many believe the player is as good as gone.

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy can convince Eriksen to stay and sign a new deal, or sell him at a high price, or include Gareth Bale or any other Real Madrid player as a part of the deal.

Aston fans reacts to reports Birkir Bjarnason rejected offers to leave the club
Fans react to Conor Hourihane's brilliant free-kick goal on Twitter

About The Author

johnblake