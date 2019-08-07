The report claims that the Catalan club are likely to charge about £21 million to complete the loan deal.

Coutinho earns more than £200,000 a week and it would make him the top earner at Tottenham if he were to join.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports are reporting that Spurs are favourites to sign him. Barcelona want around £80 million for the player who has become surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.

Coutinho is a world-class player and he would be a terrific signing for Spurs if they can get him on loan for the rest of the season.

