Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that Spurs are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.
According to reports from The Times, Spurs have made a bid to sign the Brazilian on loan.
Coutinho joined Barcelona for a fee in the region of £142 million from Liverpool in January 2018. However, he failed to make a strong impact at Camp Nou and Barcelona could be willing to offload him.
The report claims that the Catalan club are likely to charge about £21 million to complete the loan deal.
Coutinho earns more than £200,000 a week and it would make him the top earner at Tottenham if he were to join.
Meanwhile, Sky Sports are reporting that Spurs are favourites to sign him. Barcelona want around £80 million for the player who has become surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.
Coutinho is a world-class player and he would be a terrific signing for Spurs if they can get him on loan for the rest of the season.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:
Get medical done and sign him today
— Aston Ogle (@AstonOgle) August 6, 2019
Look at coutinho in our kit. Jesus.
— Siuuu (@thfc_n) August 6, 2019
Eriksen to PSG, Neymar to Barcelona, Coutinho to Spurs. This is madness
— dương hoàng (@horizonspur) August 6, 2019
If it includes an option to buy lets do it
— Babcock2Toronto (@BabcockToronto) August 6, 2019
option to buy at the end of the loan, then yes!!
— Niel Avrilio (@danielavrilio) August 6, 2019