Tottenham Hotspur fans react to news that Son Heung-min is set to spend weeks on the injury sidelines

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Tottenham Hotspur host RB Leipzig tonight in the first-leg of the Champions League last-16, and they will have to get a result without Son Heung-min.
The South Korean sustained a fracture to his right arm during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa, and is now set to spend extended time on the injury sidelines.
Spurs are already without Harry Kane, but Son had stepped up in the striker’s absence, scoring six goals in the side’s last five games.
Leipzig have shipped just 25 goals in 22 Bundesliga games this term and breaking down their defence without their brilliant forward will be some herculean task for Tottenham.
Son will miss both legs and is expected to be out for at least 10 games.
It’s been six years since Jose Mourinho’s last Champions League knockout win, and being without another forward has further dealt a massive blow on his chances.
Only a point stands between them and fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of weekend’s Premier League game, and Tottenham have to win to boost their chances of finishing in the top-four.
It will be interesting to see how Jose deals with this huge setback, but a lot of Spurs fans aren’t optimistic, and here is how some of them, Graham Roberts and Toby Alderweireld have reacted to Son’s injury update on Twitter:
Big blow for Tottenham right ahead of clash with Leipzig: Son to be out for an undetermined number of weeks after going under surgery for breaking his arm
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) February 18, 2020
Just hearing the news re sonny , come on sonny bandage it up and get out on the pitch and score some more goals get it fixed in the summer we need you
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 18, 2020
Son Heung-Min fractured his arm after that heavy challenge from Ezri Konsa in the first few minutes.
Remarkable how he played on for the full '90 and scored two goals, despite being in so much pain. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/6PDzX7v3MO
— The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) February 18, 2020
So how did Son Heung-min get injured? I clearly missed that on Sunday with all goings on. Awful news for us that😢 #THFC
— Carl Campbell (@carlcampbell808) February 18, 2020
Get well soon bro 👊 pic.twitter.com/fE1UquwE7H
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 18, 2020
Emergency signing you say???
IT'S TIME TO BRING BACK THE TIERS!!!
🥉🥈🥇4⃣😂
— Marc BA 🎙 ⚽ (@marc_ba12) February 18, 2020
Get well soon! 👊
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 18, 2020
Seasons over lads pic.twitter.com/dJwXfOH5ib
— Ben🤑 (Lo Celso Propaganda) (@MolesBen) February 18, 2020
its now or never jose UNLEASH HIM season's done!!! pic.twitter.com/Ol573qj97o
— Jspurs (@Jspurs3) February 18, 2020
Get well soon sonny 🙏🏻🙏🏻
God please save us🥺
— sonshine_07 (@sonshine_07) February 18, 2020