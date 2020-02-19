Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react to news that Son Heung-min is set to spend weeks on the injury sidelines

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to news that Son Heung-min is set to spend weeks on the injury sidelines

19 February, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur host RB Leipzig tonight in the first-leg of the Champions League last-16, and they will have to get a result without Son Heung-min.

The South Korean sustained a fracture to his right arm during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa, and is now set to spend extended time on the injury sidelines.

Spurs are already without Harry Kane, but Son had stepped up in the striker’s absence, scoring six goals in the side’s last five games.

Leipzig have shipped just 25 goals in 22 Bundesliga games this term and breaking down their defence without their brilliant forward will be some herculean task for Tottenham.

Son will miss both legs and is expected to be out for at least 10 games.

It’s been six years since Jose Mourinho’s last Champions League knockout win, and being without another forward has further dealt a massive blow on his chances.

Only a point stands between them and fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of weekend’s Premier League game, and Tottenham have to win to boost their chances of finishing in the top-four.

It will be interesting to see how Jose deals with this huge setback, but a lot of Spurs fans aren’t optimistic, and here is how some of them, Graham Roberts and Toby Alderweireld have reacted to Son’s injury update on Twitter:

