Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Nathan Ake transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a keen interest in signing AFC Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake in the January transfer window.
Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and the majority of them want the club to sign the former Chelsea defender.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Finally some AMBITION. thank you LEVY
— Gerald McCummerbun (@_GHouse) October 9, 2018
Just sign MDL
— larry renggon (@rabbaefurher) October 9, 2018
That will work
— Jason Gargiulo (@jasongargiulo) October 9, 2018
I think he would be a good signing
— Boy About Town (@MrSarcastic91) October 9, 2018
Good player but not to sure on the idea of signing him
— Adam Whitbread (@adam_whitbread) October 8, 2018
Would love him.
Him and Foyth/Sanchez would complement each other very well on the future
— . (@AIdertonghen) October 8, 2018
According to reports from the Daily Star, Spurs have been keeping track of the 23-year-old defender in recent weeks. Mauricio Pochettino is impressed with the player’s rapid improvement, and Spurs could make a move for him in January.
It has been reported that Spurs see Ake as a player to replace the world-class Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld who is yet to sign a new contract at the club.
Ake has established himself as a solid Premier League defender and he has the potential to shine at the north London club.
However, he won’t come cheap, as Bournemouth surely would demand a high transfer fee for him. Spurs could also face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United for his signature.