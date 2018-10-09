Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Nathan Ake transfer link

9 October, 2018 Bournemouth, English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a keen interest in signing AFC Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake in the January transfer window.

Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and the majority of them want the club to sign the former Chelsea defender.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

According to reports from the Daily Star, Spurs have been keeping track of the 23-year-old defender in recent weeks. Mauricio Pochettino is impressed with the player’s rapid improvement, and Spurs could make a move for him in January.

It has been reported that Spurs see Ake as a player to replace the world-class Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld who is yet to sign a new contract at the club.

Ake has established himself as a solid Premier League defender and he has the potential to shine at the north London club.

However, he won’t come cheap, as Bournemouth surely would demand a high transfer fee for him. Spurs could also face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United for his signature.

