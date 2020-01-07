Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s injury update

7 January, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is set to spend the next four months on the injury sidelines after undergoing surgery today on the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

The Frenchman sustained the knock during New Year’s Day loss to Southampton, and the news is a big blow for head coach Jose Mourinho.

Sissoko has been a key player for Spurs since the Portuguese arrived, and the club could be forced to bring in a midfielder before the end of the January transfer window.

As expected, a lot of Tottenham fans are gutted with the news, and here is how they reacted to the club’s official update on Twitter:

Spurs need quality squad depth to boost their top-four chances, and injuries to Harry Kane and Sissoko haven’t done them any favours.

Mourinho could now look to give out-of-a-favour Victor Wanyama a chance following the latest blow to his midfield department, and it will be interesting to see if the Kenyan international can revive his Tottenham career.

Bringing in another quality midfield enforcer is a better move, though, and Spurs will have to get it right should they look to make a signing this month.

