Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Moussa Sissoko injury update

Tottenham Hotspur were rocked by the news this week that mercurial Harry Kane will be out till March with an ankle injury. However, there is some good news for the fans regarding another player who has grown into a figure in recent weeks.
Moussa Sissoko has struggled to win over the fans since he arrived on a big money move from Newcastle in 2016. However, this season has been different for him. The Frenchman has turned his Tottenham career around and has been a key figure in the centre of midfield alongside Harry Winks.
The 29-year-old was out injured in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday. He suffered a groin problem, and there were fears that he could be out for a month.
Fans feared that they could lose the in-form midfielder at a time when Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama are still recovering and Mousa Dembele is on his way to China.
However, according to BBC reporter James Burford, Pochettino has told him that Sissoko’s injury is not serious. He will miss the clash against Fulham but will be available for the games following, which include the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Chelsea.
Some Tottenham fans responded to the news on social networking site Twitter.
