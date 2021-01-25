Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Max Aarons transfer link

John Blake
Max Aarons

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to reports suggesting that the club are keeping a close eye on Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 72) claimed that Spurs officials watched him in action recently during Norwich’s clash against Bristol City in midweek.


It has been claimed that Spurs are closely following his situation. The exciting young full-back is rated at £20 million, and he has more than three years left on his contract at Carrow Road.

Many Spurs fans feel that he would be a good signing for the club. However, there are others who feel that Spurs have enough depth and quality in their full-back areas and that Aarons is not an upgrade to what they already have.

Sportslens View 

The 21-year-old is a highly talented right-back who can also play as a left-back. He impressed heavily for Norwich in the Premier League last season, but he is yet to register an assist in the Championship thus far.

Spurs have Serge Aurier as their first-choice right-back, while they have got a solid back-up option in Matt Doherty. Japhet Tanganga can also operate in that role if needed.

At left-back, Jose Mourinho has two quality players in Sergio Reguilon and Ben Davies.

Although adding young talents to the side is always a healthy sign, in this case, Spurs should look to bolster other areas of the pitch.