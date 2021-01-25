Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Max Aarons transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to reports suggesting that the club are keeping a close eye on Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 72) claimed that Spurs officials watched him in action recently during Norwich’s clash against Bristol City in midweek.





It has been claimed that Spurs are closely following his situation. The exciting young full-back is rated at £20 million, and he has more than three years left on his contract at Carrow Road.

Many Spurs fans feel that he would be a good signing for the club. However, there are others who feel that Spurs have enough depth and quality in their full-back areas and that Aarons is not an upgrade to what they already have.

Has he grown 5 inches since last summer? We were told Mourinho thought he was too short previously. — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) January 24, 2021

He’s taller than Aurier and as tall as Reguilon. Yes Doherty is much taller tho. Not sure if height really makes a difference given the roles they’ve all played this season. — Paul Sangster (@paul_sangster) January 24, 2021

right back is one of our strongest.. aurier is playing brilliant.. Doherty is a solid back up and Jose rated Tanganga as a rb.. why would we spend 20m we don't have on an average player.. — TanguyTime (@tanguy_time) January 24, 2021

Definitely mourinho wouldn’t be asking for him with the amount of aerial battles that he loses. Sounds more like a levy signing — Andresinho (@Andre5inho) January 24, 2021

LOL, a player Mourinho doesn't rate, pure guesswork, he isn't anywhere near the top of the right-back list — Spurz (@SpurzRumours) January 24, 2021

Not sure he’s better than what we got — Bob powell (@bobpowell1_bob) January 24, 2021

Get him- going to be a superb player — Anotherlatenight (@centreground101) January 24, 2021

Deffo buy — Courtz robinson (@Courtney4685) January 24, 2021

Good move I reckon — Simon Cruddace (@simoncruddace) January 24, 2021

Sportslens View

The 21-year-old is a highly talented right-back who can also play as a left-back. He impressed heavily for Norwich in the Premier League last season, but he is yet to register an assist in the Championship thus far.

Spurs have Serge Aurier as their first-choice right-back, while they have got a solid back-up option in Matt Doherty. Japhet Tanganga can also operate in that role if needed.

At left-back, Jose Mourinho has two quality players in Sergio Reguilon and Ben Davies.

Although adding young talents to the side is always a healthy sign, in this case, Spurs should look to bolster other areas of the pitch.