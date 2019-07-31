Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Mauricio Pochettino’s latest comments

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Mauricio Pochettino’s latest comments

31 July, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Mauricio Pochettino has done wonders at Tottenham Hotspur since he took charge at the club in 2014 from Southampton.

Despite working on a shoe-string budget, and not signing a single player in their previous two transfer windows, the Argentine has kept the squad competitive and took the north London club to the Champions League final last season.

However, Pochettino probably is getting frustrated with the lack of transfer activities at Spurs this season, despite the fact that they have signed two players – Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele – with the latter joining on a club-record transfer fee.

When Pochettino was asked to give an update on Spurs’ transfer activities, he said: “Maybe the club need to change my title description now, because my job now is to coach the team.”

It’s clear that he is venting out his frustrations. And not only does he have the whole support of the Spurs fan base, but there are many fans who feel that the Argentine could leave the club.

Here are some of the best reactions from Spurs fans on Twitter:

Leeds fans react as Burnley shown interest in Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Report: Everton target Malcom set to join Zenit St Petersburg

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com