Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Marcus Edwards’ display for U23 side

18 August, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Marcus Edwards produced a fantastic performance as Tottenham managed a 1-1 draw against Liverpool for the under-23 side at Anfield on Friday.

The north London club played almost the entire match with 10 men after Timothy Eyoma was sent off ffor a deliberate handball after only two minutes.

However, it was Edwards who stole the show, earning plaudits from the Spurs fans. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder scored in the 23rd minute for the visitors when he tricked his way beyond Lewis inside the area and finished underneath Caoimhin Kelleher.

Edwards was a live-wire throughout the game, and at times three to four Liverpool players were stationed to prevent him. Neil Jones of Goal.com wrote on Twitter that Edwards looks a “real talent” for Spurs.

Spurs fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on his virtuoso performance. Most of the fans raved about his immense talent, while some advised him to knuckle down and not waste his potential.

Edwards is one of the brightest talents in the Spurs academy and Mauricio Pochettino praised his technical ability, comparing him with Lionel Messi.

However, there are doubts over his attitude and willingness to work hard which has left many Spurs fans (and possibly Pochettino as well) frustrated.

Last season he was sent on loan to Norwich but he struggled for regular game time. Edwards is a fantastic young talent, but the only way he can get back in Pochettino’s good books is by delivering on a consistent basis.

