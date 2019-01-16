Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Malcom transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign a single player in the summer transfer but with Harry Kane now injured surely Spurs must delve into the January transfer market.
The England striker is expected to remain on the sidelines till March, and this could force Tottenham to go out in the market and sign one or two players.
According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham are ready to revive their interest in Nou Camp outcast Malcom. Spurs were heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian attacker during the summer transfer window, but failed to secure a deal for him.
The 21-year-old instead joined Barcelona in the summer from Bordeaux for a reported fee of £36.5m. However, he has failed to justify his price tag having made only 10 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.
The report claimed that the north Londoners could make a loan move for him now, while Barcelona are willing to let him go this month.
Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to the transfer link. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Would be a great signing and boost the squad
— Steve Smith (@stevo6478) January 15, 2019
Do it Levy!
— SteffA (@SteffWiAnd) January 15, 2019
Don’t consider it – we’ve scouted the player and know what he can do. Just sign him.
— Lee Stelfox (@leestelfox) January 15, 2019
Get this over the line
— Paul Noble (@paulnoble88) January 15, 2019
Do this, now!
— David (@Eriksen23COYS) January 15, 2019