Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Malcom transfer link

16 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign a single player in the summer transfer but with Harry Kane now injured surely Spurs must delve into the January transfer market.

The England striker is expected to remain on the sidelines till March, and this could force Tottenham to go out in the market and sign one or two players.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham are ready to revive their interest in Nou Camp outcast Malcom. Spurs were heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian attacker during the summer transfer window, but failed to secure a deal for him.

The 21-year-old instead joined Barcelona in the summer from Bordeaux for a reported fee of £36.5m. However, he has failed to justify his price tag having made only 10 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

The report claimed that the north Londoners could make a loan move for him now, while Barcelona are willing to let him go this month.

Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to the transfer link.

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com