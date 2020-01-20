Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Luka Jovic transfer link

20 January, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with a potential move for Luka Jovic during the January transfer window.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is looking to sign a striker this month and has earmarked Jovic as a potential option. According to reports from Defensa Central, Mourinho has phoned Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about signing Jovic who has struggled to make an impact this season.

The 22-year-old is a top-quality striker but has managed only four league games this season for the La Liga giants since making a £62 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Many Spurs fans feel that Jovic would be perfect for them, but they fear that Daniel Levy would not be able to broker a deal for the Serbian. However, Real Madrid are unwilling to let the young striker leave this month.

Spurs are desperately looking to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker has ruptured his ligament, and has undergone a surgery. He is likely to be out till April, although Mourinho has hinted that the striker could be out till the end of the season.

