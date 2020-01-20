Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Luka Jovic transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with a potential move for Luka Jovic during the January transfer window.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is looking to sign a striker this month and has earmarked Jovic as a potential option. According to reports from Defensa Central, Mourinho has phoned Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about signing Jovic who has struggled to make an impact this season.
The 22-year-old is a top-quality striker but has managed only four league games this season for the La Liga giants since making a £62 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Many Spurs fans feel that Jovic would be perfect for them, but they fear that Daniel Levy would not be able to broker a deal for the Serbian. However, Real Madrid are unwilling to let the young striker leave this month.
Perfect signing, perfect fit for us. Get in there and get it done.
They won’t let him go lol
But he’s sooo good, watch him last season at Frankfurt almost every game
He is world class goal poacher. with Mourinho he will explode his potential
Now this sounds a bit more like it, young talented player with a point to prove. Cmon Jose use those contacts to pull some strings
Decent, can’t see why we couldn’t get him on loan. Works in Reals favour if he’s not getting game time there so he can get more experience
Not going to happen, Madrid will want a £2.99 loan fee but Levy wants to pay 29p.
Spurs are desperately looking to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker has ruptured his ligament, and has undergone a surgery. He is likely to be out till April, although Mourinho has hinted that the striker could be out till the end of the season.