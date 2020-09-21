Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Lucas Moura’s performance against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur made light work of Southampton yesterday, securing a 5-2 victory at St. Mary’s Stadium to bag their first three points of the new Premier League campaign.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min ran the show, scoring and assisting all the goals between themselves to accomplish some incredible feats.





The Englishman assisted four times before grabbing the last goal, while the South Korean international scored four goals.

While the attacking duo put in an impressive shift, another forward had a game to forget.

Lucas Moura was hauled off with 29 minutes left to go after he struggled with his end product and passing for the majority of his time on the pitch.

Spurs fans weren’t impressed with his performance, with some of them reacting thus on Twitter as a result:

Eric Dier should never start for Tottenham again.

Lucas Moura now offers little to nothing to this team.

Ndombele showing results of Jose Mourinho being hard on him. That is how a player should react. Tanguy is who we wish Paul Pogba would be for #MUFC #THFC #SOUTOT — Akhilesh Gannavarapu (@KayfabeDiaries) September 20, 2020

I know it may be unpopular but Lucas Moura does not contribute enough when he plays. #THFC — Big Robz (@Big_RobzTHFC) September 20, 2020

Lucas Moura is providing absolutely nothing in this game. #SOUTOT #THFC — Dan (@dsmead11) September 20, 2020

Apart from the obvious two games, can any spurs fans acctually give a game where Lucas Moura has acctually played well and made a big difference. Can’t knock his effort but what does he acctually bring apart from the desire to run around #COYS #THFC — Tom Skinner (@tommoskinner) September 20, 2020

Surely Lucas Moura’s Ajax credits have expired by now #THFC — Mark (@TheBoySeggy) September 20, 2020

ngl same lucas moura offered nothing today — H a i 🥀 (@_Tahai) September 20, 2020

Lucas is at the top end of his value now, cash in now…… — Mike Burns (@Mike63coys) September 21, 2020

Lucas Moura in Spurs attack rn pic.twitter.com/gDRnnO4Vy5 — Declan (@SonshineFC) September 20, 2020

Not unpopular with me. He is still dining out on that Amsterdam night. Mou loves him though. — 𝕊𝔸𝕄𝕄𝕐 𝔽ℝ𝔸ℕ𝕂𝕃𝕀ℕ Alex Morgan Fan (@Samm349) September 20, 2020

The £80,000-a-week forward can’t afford to continue playing like this following the arrival of Gareth Bale.

Moura scored five goals and assisted another five in 41 appearances last term, but that return isn’t enough and he needs to be more consistent.