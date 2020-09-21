Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Lucas Moura’s performance against Southampton

Alani Adefunmiloye
Tottenham Hotspur made light work of Southampton yesterday, securing a 5-2 victory at St. Mary’s Stadium to bag their first three points of the new Premier League campaign.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min ran the show, scoring and assisting all the goals between themselves to accomplish some incredible feats.


The Englishman assisted four times before grabbing the last goal, while the South Korean international scored four goals.

While the attacking duo put in an impressive shift, another forward had a game to forget.

Lucas Moura was hauled off with 29 minutes left to go after he struggled with his end product and passing for the majority of his time on the pitch.

Spurs fans weren’t impressed with his performance, with some of them reacting thus on Twitter as a result:

The £80,000-a-week forward can’t afford to continue playing like this following the arrival of Gareth Bale.

Moura scored five goals and assisted another five in 41 appearances last term, but that return isn’t enough and he needs to be more consistent.