Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Lucas Moura display vs Southampton

2 January, 2020 English Premier League, Southampton, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur blew away two big opportunities to topple Chelsea for the Champions League spot during the busy festive period, and it could haunt them later following their latest 1-0 defeat against Southampton at St Mary’s yesterday.

It was an abject performance from Jose Mourinho’s side and they hardly threatened the home side. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team in contrast, looked sharper and created more opportunities.

While most of the Spurs players didn’t come out with head held high after that performance, the fans particularly vented their frustration on Lucas Moura. The 35-times capped Brazilian not only failed to influence the game but was also wasteful in possession.

Moura’s heroics in the Champions League semi-final against Ajax last season will forever be remembered by the fans, but it seems he hasn’t really recovered from the hangover as inconsistency has been the only highlighting feature of his game in 2019-20.

The 27-year-old has the backing of Mourinho, and he needs to step up to the plate in the upcoming games. Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:

