Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Lucas Moura display vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur blew away two big opportunities to topple Chelsea for the Champions League spot during the busy festive period, and it could haunt them later following their latest 1-0 defeat against Southampton at St Mary’s yesterday.
It was an abject performance from Jose Mourinho’s side and they hardly threatened the home side. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team in contrast, looked sharper and created more opportunities.
While most of the Spurs players didn’t come out with head held high after that performance, the fans particularly vented their frustration on Lucas Moura. The 35-times capped Brazilian not only failed to influence the game but was also wasteful in possession.
Moura’s heroics in the Champions League semi-final against Ajax last season will forever be remembered by the fans, but it seems he hasn’t really recovered from the hangover as inconsistency has been the only highlighting feature of his game in 2019-20.
The 27-year-old has the backing of Mourinho, and he needs to step up to the plate in the upcoming games. Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:
Never ever play Lucas moura again never he’s literally the worst football player I’ve ever seen
— Pablo mcc (@pablo_mccalla10) December 26, 2019
Is Lucas Moura the first club legend who’s useless?
— Ciarán (@CiaransTweets) January 1, 2020
Longing for the day that I never have to watch Serge Aurier or Lucas Moura in a Spurs uniform ever again
— Asha Michener (@AshaRese) January 1, 2020
Lucas Moura is rubbish.
— Harry Sherlock (@Harry_Sherlock) January 1, 2020
He’ll be forever a legend for that night in Amsterdam but Lucas Moura is not that good. Not strong enough for PL, not a great 1st touch and gives away to much possession. Doesn’t defend well either.. but thanks again for Amsterdam! #THFC #COYS
— Adrian Garry (@adriangarry) January 2, 2020
When will people realise that Lucas Moura isn’t good enough for this club, has his moments but the rest of the time he drops stinkers
— Aidan (@_thfcaidan) January 1, 2020
Lucas Moura is up there for the worst Spurs winger I have ever seen.
— Elliot (@VivaYids) January 1, 2020