Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with an interest in RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka, and landing another striker is pertinent as Harry Kane is the only natural striker in their squad at the moment.

Spurs’ failure to sign one following the departure of Fernando Llorente last summer proved costly when the England international got injured in January, but if they will make a move for Daka this summer remains to be seen.


The 21-year-old grabbed four goals last night as Salzburg strolled to a 10-0 comfortable victory against Bregenz in the Austrian Cup, and that came just days after he grabbed a brace in a 2-2 draw with Premier League defending champions Liverpool.

Tottenham fans would love to see chairman Daniel Levy bring Daka to N 17, and here is how some of them have reacted to football.london’s report on Twitter:

Daka bagged 24 goals and assisted another eight in 31 games in the Austrian top flight last term, and Spurs could do with such a quality addition to their attack to boost their chances of returning to the top-four in 2020-21 and going forward.