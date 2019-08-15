Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ledley King’s comments that they don’t need to win a trophy this season for the campaign to be a success

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to win silverware in five years at Tottenham Hotspur, and after coming very close to winning the Champions League last term, the Argentine manager will hope he finally breaks the duck this season.
While he has often heavily focused on the Premier League and elite European competition, the Spurs boss won’t mind picking up the F.A or League Cup this season, as he has admitted winning any trophy is his personal ambition for the new campaign.
Former Tottenham captain Ledley King, the last skipper to help the club to silverware – the 2008 League Cup – doesn’t believe the club necessarily have to win anything this season for their campaign to be successful, though.
He reckons improving on all fronts is much more important.
“No, it is important just to improve,” Ledley replied PA when asked how crucial winning silverware was for Tottenham this season.
“We all want to win trophies, every team wants to win trophies, but it is not a given. It is very difficult and no-one has a given right to win anything. The team will be trying to compete on all fronts to win anything, but I don’t think you can judge the season on not winning a trophy.
“We will be able to look at the season as a whole and see what we have done. Last season was great for the club but we didn’t win a trophy, so I don’t think it can be judged like that. We all realise how difficult it is to win trophies at the moment – Manchester City won three last year, so the competition is very tough.”
His comments haven’t gone down well with a majority of Tottenham fans who have yearned for another silverware after an 11-year drought, and here is how some of them reacted to his comments on Twitter:
Thats ridiculous
— Fuzzy Dunlop (@RCBSharks) August 14, 2019
I disagree. Getting tired of watching other English teams lift trophies.
— Will L. (@TestyourWill) August 14, 2019
We totally have to win something this season or be ready to lose majority of our top players next summer.
— Ruhaan (@ruhaan_sharma) August 15, 2019
I think we do
— ᴀʟᴇx (@_10Kane) August 14, 2019
No Ledley. Just. No.
— Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) August 14, 2019
Sorry IMO he's wrong, we need to start winning things
— Greg Emmerson (@greg_emmerson) August 14, 2019
Sorry Ledley, but we do
— Colin Noonan (@colinnoonan89) August 14, 2019
Every club need winning mentality
— Besibusy (@Besibus1) August 14, 2019
I understand his point but this team could be the best one yet , under Poch ! Assuming Eriksen stays, we are fully capable of winning the domestic ones , and challenging for PL and CL again.
If We won CL last season, would that mean Liverpool had a failed season?
— Chris Frank (@Cfrank32) August 15, 2019
With the likes of Christian Eriksen seeking for a new challenge, Spurs can’t afford to go another season without silverware, as other top players will likely fancy their chances of winning trophy elsewhere.
Leicester City stole a march on them a few seasons ago by shockingly beating them and others to the Premier League title, and Tottenham have no excuse going a decade without silverware.