Tottenham Hotspur fans react to latest rumours about Jose Mourinho

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is currently out of work after being sacked by Manchester United in December last year.
According to reports from The Daily Mail, Mourinho is waiting for the right opportunity to return to club management and the Portuguese is eyeing the Tottenham manager’s job as speculation continues over the future of Mauricio Pochettino.
The Argentine has done a great job at Spurs but his future has come under speculation following Spurs’ poor start to the season. Spurs currently find themselves ninth in the Premier League, and have made a poor start to their Champions League campaign as well.
Mourinho, who has won eight titles as a manager for Chelsea, Real Madrid, Porto and Inter Milan combined, along with two Champions League, could be interested in taking charge of Spurs if Pochettino leaves the club.
Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and we get a mixed response. While the majority of the fans want Pochettino to continue at the club, there are others who feel Mourinho can help Spurs win trophies.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Dreams do come true.
— . (@SpursWHL1) October 8, 2019
The first moment he asks for a very expensive player and Levy says no, it’s over.
— Stuart Peel (@JedLomax) October 9, 2019
Poch is the kind of manager we all dreamed of when we were kids. A Tottenham man. The squad needs reinvigorating and continual reinvestment. Just like Bill had. Poch is ours. Jose could never be.
— delaney (@lowballlevy) October 8, 2019
🙏🙏🙏 winners are not always nice but they win trophies. Spurs need to win something and Mourihno is a serial winner
— N S (@APathNotTaken) October 8, 2019
Stick with Poch, nothing I would love more is for us to be successful under his management.
— AdamLuckwell 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@starlord_adam) October 8, 2019
Knows how to win things!
— James Bell (@Kautourastar007) October 9, 2019
Spot on… 👀
— GM (@ea1gmessina) October 8, 2019
Mourinho is a great manager, no doubt, but he is probably not an ideal candidate for Spurs. The north London club operates on a tight budget with a rigid salary cap, and Mourinho may find hard to comply with that.