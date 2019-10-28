Tottenham Hotspur fans react to latest rumours about Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has only a few months left on his contract and he could be sold in the January transfer window.
The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, with the likes of La Liga giants – Real and Atletico Madrid – both reportedly showing interest in signing him.
However, none of the clubs were willing to make a concrete offer for the Danish midfielder. According to reports from The Athletic, Spurs did not receive any formal offers for Eriksen during the summer transfer window.
Spurs have made multiple attempts to make him sign a new deal at the club, but it seems he has set his mind on leaving the north London club.
I would say, withdraw any offer now and keep some pride.
Sell him in Jan or when his contract expires and wish him well.
He has been a good servant for the club with peanuts wages. Fair now to end it amicably.
— Karim (@karsalib) October 28, 2019
Other clubs will be monitoring his situation and may think that’s why he’s not preforming. Personally I don’t think he is good enough to play for a European giant like Real Madrid or Juventus but maybe I’ll be wrong.
— Sean (@seann_56) October 28, 2019
This is getting so unbelievably boring now! It is such a shame that his time at the club is ending like this as he has been so excellent for us. If he wants to go then he should be nowhere near the squad! Would much prefer lo celso, ndombele and dele getting minutes ahead of him!
— Sean Dyson (@seandyson1) October 28, 2019
Shocking how badly he is playing. Clearly couldn’t care less abiut playing for us. Is totally disinterested. Can’t tackle, messed up again yesterday. Put him in the reserves! Disgrace he can treat the club and the fans like this. DISRESPECTFUL 😡
— Lisa Lee-Lee (@LisaYidetteWHL) October 28, 2019
No need. Let him be a free agent
— Hisyam (@HisyamAzizi) October 28, 2019
If he refuses to sign and is playing crap, put him in the reserves. #coy
— Barney Clarke (@BarneyClarke73) October 28, 2019
Just grant him his free transfer now. Send him on gardening leave where he can train and negotiate with whomever he likes. He was a good servant for several years. Better for all parties to do a clean break and let everyone get on with their lives.
— BASE615 (@base615) October 28, 2019
People who say sell in Jan, do you realise that he has to agree to the deal? Why would he do that in Jan when he can wait till the summer and pocket a much bigger salary and sign on fee? We’re stuck with him I’m afraid.
— James Pom (@jpomeroy84) October 28, 2019
Poch must drop him for good and build a team with players who are committed.
— Karen Davies (@kdthfc) October 28, 2019
Just hope he doesn’t do a Judas on us 😡😡😡
— Kevin J Allen (@rubberduck57) October 28, 2019
Pochettino should let him go
Spurs should actively try to offload him during the January transfer window.
Eriksen has been very poor for Spurs this season, and his performance is actually hampering the team.
He looks disinterested and lethargic. His latest performance against Liverpool was heavily criticised by football pundits and fans.
Spurs should let him go in January, and invest the money in the squad.