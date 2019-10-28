Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to latest rumours about Christian Eriksen

28 October, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has only a few months left on his contract and he could be sold in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, with the likes of La Liga giants – Real and Atletico Madrid – both reportedly showing interest in signing him.

However, none of the clubs were willing to make a concrete offer for the Danish midfielder. According to reports from The Athletic, Spurs did not receive any formal offers for Eriksen during the summer transfer window.

Spurs have made multiple attempts to make him sign a new deal at the club, but it seems he has set his mind on leaving the north London club.

Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the reports broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Pochettino should let him go

Spurs should actively try to offload him during the January transfer window.

Eriksen has been very poor for Spurs this season, and his performance is actually hampering the team.

He looks disinterested and lethargic. His latest performance against Liverpool was heavily criticised by football pundits and fans.

Spurs should let him go in January, and invest the money in the squad.

