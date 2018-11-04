Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Kieran Trippier display vs Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways in the Premier League after earning a 3-2 win in a pulsating contest against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.
Spurs were cruising 3-0 up, thanks to goals from Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane, but Wolves made it interesting in the end after Juan Foyth gave away two penalties.
However, it was Kieran Trippier’s performance that was slammed by the supporters after the game. The England international, who joined in 2015 from Burnley, has been an important player for Mauricio Pochettino, but many feel he is a defensive liability for the team.
While Trippier is a fantastic player going forward, and is equally brilliant with his deliveries – he provided the cross that allowed Moura to double Tottenham’s lead – his defensive awareness, lack of positional sense has been criticised time and again.
The right-back tried to nutmeg Leo Bonatini near the corner that led to Wolves mounting a dangerous attack, which led to a challenge from Foyth who was making his Premier League debut.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on Twitter:
I can’t stop questioning the mentality of some of these players and the team, it’s pathetic
And Trippier…… how many times do I have to rant about him? His arrogance frustrates me so much, he’s average!
We’re lucky we won today
— OnomahIsABaller (@SpursD22) November 3, 2018
It’s pathetic. Trippier was beyond awful.
— Gav (@GavWHL) November 3, 2018
I hate the man. I hate him so much. Pathetic footballer. How is Trippier still playing for us. Every week he makes mistakes on mistakes and they lead to goals.
— James Robinson (@James_R96) November 3, 2018
Trippier thinks he’s a superstar. Absolute clown.
— Chris Dunne (@spurchrisd)
I think if you watch it back you’ll see that Foyth didn’t have a bad game, both penalties was caused by dreadful play by Trippier
— Clarky (@DPClarky88) November 4, 2018
No idea how Trippier still gets picked. I’m sorry, but he is so shit he can’t defend for shit and constantly makes mistakes. Constantly. Nowhere near good enough. Completely spineless.
— SV (@SanjVegad7) November 3, 2018