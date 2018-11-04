Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Kieran Trippier display vs Wolves

4 November, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways in the Premier League after earning a 3-2 win in a pulsating contest against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

Spurs were cruising 3-0 up, thanks to goals from Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane, but Wolves made it interesting in the end after Juan Foyth gave away two penalties.

However, it was Kieran Trippier’s performance that was slammed by the supporters after the game. The England international, who joined in 2015 from Burnley, has been an important player for Mauricio Pochettino, but many feel he is a defensive liability for the team.

While Trippier is a fantastic player going forward, and is equally brilliant with his deliveries – he provided the cross that allowed Moura to double Tottenham’s lead – his defensive awareness, lack of positional sense has been criticised time and again.

The right-back tried to nutmeg Leo Bonatini near the corner that led to Wolves mounting a dangerous attack, which led to a challenge from Foyth who was making his Premier League debut.

