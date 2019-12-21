Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jose Mourinho’s comments on Christian Eriksen

21 December, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

According to latest reports from Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has told the North London club that he will not be signing a new deal as his current contract runs down.

Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld has signed a new three-and-half year deal this week, while Jose Mourinho will make an attempt to convince Jan Vertonghen to commit his future at the club.

Eriksen will become a free agent at the end of the season. Spurs have tried their best to change his mind but he is hellbent on leaving the club.

The 94-times capped Denmark international has struggled with his form this season, and many fans feel that he should be sold in the January transfer window.

However, Jose Mourinho has said that he wants Eriksen to sign a new deal at the London club.

Many Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Eriksen is a top-class player but it seems like he has already made up his mind on leaving Spurs. In that case, Spurs should consider selling him in January to the highest bidder.

Tottenham will face Chelsea in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

