Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jose Mourinho’s comments on Christian Eriksen

According to latest reports from Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has told the North London club that he will not be signing a new deal as his current contract runs down.
Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld has signed a new three-and-half year deal this week, while Jose Mourinho will make an attempt to convince Jan Vertonghen to commit his future at the club.
Eriksen will become a free agent at the end of the season. Spurs have tried their best to change his mind but he is hellbent on leaving the club.
The 94-times capped Denmark international has struggled with his form this season, and many fans feel that he should be sold in the January transfer window.
However, Jose Mourinho has said that he wants Eriksen to sign a new deal at the London club.
Many Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:
If Jose manages to convince Eriksen to sign, he MUST give 100%. Right now I dont want him to start but I’m willing to say that that’s down to major uncertainty about he’s future. What he said in the summer, for no club to come in for him must of affected him mentally.
— Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) December 20, 2019
Hope they both sign. Both have been amazing in the past and will be again. Grossly underpaid. Same for Son and Kane. Makes more sense than spending big on new transfers right now.
— Tayo Kim (@TayoMello) December 20, 2019
If he actually wants to sign a contract then I feel as if we will get the best of Eriksen once again. But if he wants to leave we shouldn’t hold him back. We have plenty of other options. Could use the cash from his transfer to fund additional replacements to strengthen the team
— Lachie▫️ (@onion81_) December 21, 2019
There’s no doubting his ability but the man has stated and shown he wants out so just let the man go, we’re moving like the recently dumped ex trying every and any tactic to try get our partner back, it’s just embarrassing at this point
— JustJay (@90sBabyJRS) December 21, 2019
Yes I think Eriksen will be on his way, but getting him to sign a contract could see his form turn 180 and become the vital pivotal player he was for seasons before now.
— WhiteHartHarry (@WhiteHartHarry) December 20, 2019
If he can regain his form I’m all for it, one of the most consistent players we’ve had over the last 6 years, this past year being an exception.
— Ishaq (@IshaqThfc) December 20, 2019
Eriksen is a top-class player but it seems like he has already made up his mind on leaving Spurs. In that case, Spurs should consider selling him in January to the highest bidder.
Tottenham will face Chelsea in their next Premier League game on Sunday.