Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jarrod Bowen transfer link

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 19:01), Tottenham Hotspur are “making checks on” Hull City’s exciting attacking talent Jarrod Bowen, before making a potential £12m bid.
The 22-year-old is a highly exciting young talent, and his performance in Hull’s win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs including Burnley, Crystal Palace and Leicester.
The report claims that Spurs have sent scouts to watch him in every recent game, apart from their win at Leeds. Bowen scored against the Whites, and will have impressed Sours scout again as he bagged a brace against Wednesday.
Bowen has scored nine goals in his last eight games, and Hull are determined to try and keep hold of him this month. There is a strong interest in him but it remains to be seen whether Spurs actually make a concrete move for his signature.
Bowen has been in prolific form, and his performances have helped Hull go on a remarkable surge up the Championship table, taking them from relegation danger towards the play-offs.
Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
6 million short. But throw in a bid anyway and see if we can unsettle the lad.
— Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) January 16, 2019
we love considering
— Harry C (@HazSpur92) January 16, 2019
Been meaning to try to catch a Hull City game on ESPN+. He’s got 13 goals and 3 assists so far this season at age 22.
— adub (@AlanWindham) January 17, 2019
Sorry but Hull allowing him to be poached midseason would look like they’re giving up to their fanbase. Can’t see it happening for any price right now.
— Doug Keith (@douglas_keith) January 16, 2019
Sensible move. Suits the profile of player Poch likes to work with. Young, dynamic, flexible & home grown.
— Anthony Heard (@AnthonyH7) January 17, 2019
Well worth a punt at that price!
— Warren Headland (@WHeadland) January 16, 2019
This would be great he is decent
— Steve Atkins (@StuckUpSteve) January 16, 2019
Would be a class signing but doubt they’d let him go for that
— ben (@benj_wow) January 16, 2019