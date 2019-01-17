Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jarrod Bowen transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jarrod Bowen transfer link

17 January, 2019 English Premier League, Hull City, Tottenham


According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 19:01), Tottenham Hotspur are “making checks on” Hull City’s exciting attacking talent Jarrod Bowen, before making a potential £12m bid.

The 22-year-old is a highly exciting young talent, and his performance in Hull’s win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs including Burnley, Crystal Palace and Leicester.

The report claims that Spurs have sent scouts to watch him in every recent game, apart from their win at Leeds. Bowen scored against the Whites, and will have impressed Sours scout again as he bagged a brace against Wednesday.

Bowen has scored nine goals in his last eight games, and Hull are determined to try and keep hold of him this month. There is a strong interest in him but it remains to be seen whether Spurs actually make a concrete move for his signature.

Bowen has been in prolific form, and his performances have helped Hull go on a remarkable surge up the Championship table, taking them from relegation danger towards the play-offs.

Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

