Tottenham Hotspur fans react to January links with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Tottenham Hotspur are in contact with Fulham over a January move for Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to 90min, reviving their interests in the 25-year-old having submitted a late bid last summer.
Spurs will be without first-choice striker Harry Kane for a couple of weeks after he sustained a hamstring injury against Southampton, and it seems head coach Jose Mourinho has his eyes on the Fulham star as replacement.
Mitrovic currently tops the English Championship goalscoring charts, with 18 goals in 25 appearances to his name, and he is also attracting the likes of Everton, West Ham United, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
Mourinho has told the Tottenham board that wingers Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min are not capable of replacing the injured Kane, and a striker could be brought in the coming days.
Some Spurs fans feel Mitrovic could be a perfect addition to the squad, and here is how they reacted to reports linking him with a move on Twitter:
Mitro would be a great transfer
— Altug Kop WBFF Pro (@AltuKop) January 6, 2020
He is such a Mourinho and probably exactly what we need in terms of aggression
— Darren Richards (@DarrenR28) January 6, 2020
Mitrovic is class
— Mark Lucas (@Mark_lucasSkem) January 6, 2020
Mitrovic is an animal and exactly what spurs need defenders hate playing against him would be a great addition to the team and not just as a back up to kane but to have kane playing off him
— Jason1972 (@Jason19726) January 6, 2020
Would take mitrovic in a heartbeat would be a top backup and even decent enough to get a run of games, Steven sess would be a no from me
— SaberTV (@SaberTV3) January 6, 2020
Always thought he’d be great for us. He always scores against us! Get him in!
— Ryan Michael Saffery (@RSaffery) January 6, 2020
Yes please. Mitrovic is one of the best strikers in the world and have a PL experience.🙌 #COYS
— Mission (@Mission_MLTSA) January 6, 2020
I would take Mitrovic always been a handful, good as a target man and bringing others into play.
— Darren King (@d1sco_d4z) January 6, 2020
Wow… I've been saying this for awhile.
— Ed Hawkins (@EHawk75) January 6, 2020
I like Mitrovic
— Lisa W (@LisaWil40624103) January 6, 2020
Fulham are pushing for immediate promotion back to the top-flight and cannot afford to let go of their most prized asset.
They renewed Mitrovic’s contract ahead of the new season in order to boost their chances of sealing a return to the Premier League, and Spurs have a very slim chance of luring the striker away from Craven Cottage from the look of things.