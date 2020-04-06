Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Issa Diop transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for West Ham defender Issa Diop in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from Teamtalk, Diop has told West Ham that he wants to leave the London club, with Tottenham Hotspur being one of the clubs interested in his signature.
The report claims that Jose Mourinho is a fan of the 23-year-old, and Spurs could make a move for him as the north London club are badly in need of defensive reinforcement in the summer.
The Hammers signed Diop from Toulouse in the summer of 2018 for £22 million, and Spurs may have to dish out over £60 million to secure his signature.
The 23-year-old still has three years to run on his current deal at West Ham, and as such, the club is in no hurry to sell him. However, West Ham are in danger of getting relegated this season, and should that happen, they would be forced to sell their prized asset.
Tottenham are looking for a long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen and Diop fits the bill nicely. Premier League rivals Everton, Arsenal, and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in signing him.