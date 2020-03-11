Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Hugo Lloris’ post-match comments following Champions League exit

Tottenham Hotspur’s trophy drought won’t be ending this season after they got knocked out of the Champions League by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig last night.
Jose Mourinho’s men lost 1-0 in the first-leg at home and were played off the park again in Germany, suffering a 3-0 defeat.
Spurs were without some of their best players against the Bundesliga side, with Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Son Heung-min, Ben Davies and Steven Bergwijn all available due to injuries.
It surely limited their chances over both legs, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris doesn’t believe that was an excuse for them to lose.
The Spurs goalie was the hero of the first leg, making important saves that kept his side in the tie ahead of the second-leg.
However, Lloris had a stinker last night and should have done better to prevent the first two goals.
The France international, who is one of the highest earners at Tottenham (£100,000-a-week), also put in a poor performance against Burnley at the weekend, and many Spurs fans want him replaced this summer.
A lot of them have slated him for his unimpressive showing against Leipzig last night, and here is how some of them reacted to his post-match comments on Twitter:
