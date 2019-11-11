Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Hakim Ziyech transfer link

According to reports from 90 minutes, Hakim Ziyech has emerged as Tottenham Hotspur’s number one target in January to replace Christian Eriksen.
Eriksen, who has only a few months left on his contract, is likely to leave Spurs in January, and the north London club are looking for his replacement already.
The report claims that Spurs have drawn a four-man short-list with Ziyech being their top priority target.
The other options for Spurs include the likes of Celta Vigo’s Brais Mendez, Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini and Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes.
However, it is Ziyech who is Tottenham’s top priority ahead of the January transfer window. He has been sensational for Ajax over the past few years, and it seems Spurs are keen to sign him.
The Morroco international has been in superb form this season, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists in 21 matches. Eriksen has been very poor for Spurs this season, and Ziyech would be an ideal signing to replace him.
Ziyech recently produced an outstanding performance against Chelsea in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge where he scored a brilliant goal and provided three assists during the match.
Here are some of the selected tweets from Tottenham fans on Twitter:
Would be a class signing but we need to focus on improving our defence first
— Max 🌪 (@MaxTHFC_) November 10, 2019
This should have been done the moment we beat them last season…#ClassAct
— Ledley is my Hero (@spursNutN17) November 10, 2019
Now that would be a real eriksen replacement bring it home Daniel
— Darren Back (@back_darren) November 10, 2019
That’s like me saying I’m thinking about buying a Ferrari, then when I realise it’s £200k I change my mind as I don’t have anywhere near that money. It means nothing
— Sean (@SeanBussell) November 10, 2019
More than the 25 million it would have cost in the summer I bet
— Darren (@Dazzathfc1882) November 10, 2019