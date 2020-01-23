Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Giovani Lo Celso display vs Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after beating bottom-of-the-table Norwich City 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday.
The north London club ended a run of three league games without scoring when Dele Alli found the net before half-time. Norwich pulled one back when Teemu Pukki fired a second-half penalty past Hugo Lloris who was making a comeback after missing out three months of action through a shoulder injury.
However, Son Heung-Min scored in the 79th minute to earn all three points, and secure Tottenham’s first win since Boxing Day.
Many Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction on Giovani Lo Celso’s performance. The 23-year-old started the game, and was superb for the north London club.
Different class and probably wondering what he signed up for
Saucy
Magical
One magic left, another one came
The best of a sorry bunch… #COYS
The player we all knew he was just needed the chance
The best player in a Tottenham shirt
It was yet another impressive display from the Argentine, and many fans have demanded the club to sign him permanently at the end of the season. In fact, Mourinho said a few days back that he expects the Argentine to be at the club beyond the summer.
He won the ball on a number of occasions, and set the hosts away for their opening goal. He was also involved in the build-up to the second goal by playing a clever reverse pass to Alli.
Lo Celso made four key passes, four tackles, one interception, two clearances, and played out 55 passes during the game, according to whoscored.com.