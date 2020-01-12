Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Gabriel Barbosa transfer link

12 January, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the north London club with a potential move for Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa.

According to reports from The Mirror, Spurs are considering making a move for the Inter Milan striker in the January transfer window.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans on Twitter:

Spurs are desperately in need of signing a striker in the January window following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker has undergone a hamstring surgery and will be out of action till April.

Spurs are considering making a move for Barbosa who is pondering making a move to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Flamengo and was in scintillating goal-scoring form as he scored 25 goals in 29 games. Inter Milan have placed a £25million (€30m) price tag on the striker.

The north London club are also checking out other options with the likes of Krzysztof Piatek, Odsonne Edouard, Moussa Dembele, Arkadiusz Milik and Christian Benteke being linked with a move this month.

