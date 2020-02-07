Tottenham Hotspur fans react to FA Cup draw vs Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur will face Norwich City in the next round of the FA Cup.
It took a two-legged replay and a thrilling contest for Spurs to edge out Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup competition.
Spurs will now face the Canaries at home. The match will take place on Wednesday, 4th March. The Kick-off has been confirmed to be at 7.45pm.
Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their disappointment after the north London confirmed the news.
The FA Cup is England’s oldest tournament and is still one of the prestigious competitions in the country. Many fans have pointed out that by shifting the game to Wednesday, and not keeping it on weekends, they are showing disrespect to the competition.
Also, some fans have commented on the timing of the competition. There are others who feel that the prices should be dropped for the cup games. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Wednesday?? Really. Some of us work midweek evenings.
— Gordon Clapham (@ClaphamGordon) February 6, 2020
Over 65 should be £15 and young adults should be £15 too imo
— XT00G (@XT000G01) February 6, 2020
Not sure my heart can take watching another match like that one. They should drop the prices to £20 for mid week cup games.
— Lou Lou (@LouLou36639916) February 6, 2020
And both sets of fans get done dry once again ffs😡
— Bill Parry (@BillParry14) February 6, 2020
Prices held and quite rightly as Norwich are currently a Premier League Team. Let’s see who comes out of the draw for the 1/4 finals “should” we get through. Newcastle anyone?
— Paul Kramer vs Kramer Esq. (@PaulHitsheet) February 6, 2020
£25 to be sat in silence surrounded by tourists. think i'll pass thank u very much. stadium has huge potential but we aren't using it at the moment. SORT IT OUT. don't end up like the emirates ffs!!!
my 1 man protest could bite me in the arse if we actually reach a final tho 🙈
— Sarcastic Spurs (@1882_nickolaj) February 6, 2020
Midweek? What a joke
— Pete Andrews (@Pete_1903) February 6, 2020