Tottenham Hotspur fans react to FA Cup draw vs Norwich

7 February, 2020 Scottish Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will face Norwich City in the next round of the FA Cup.

It took a two-legged replay and a thrilling contest for Spurs to edge out Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup competition.

Spurs will now face the Canaries at home. The match will take place on Wednesday, 4th March. The Kick-off has been confirmed to be at 7.45pm.

Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their disappointment after the north London confirmed the news.

The FA Cup is England’s oldest tournament and is still one of the prestigious competitions in the country. Many fans have pointed out that by shifting the game to Wednesday, and not keeping it on weekends, they are showing disrespect to the competition.

Also, some fans have commented on the timing of the competition. There are others who feel that the prices should be dropped for the cup games. Here are some of the selected tweets:

