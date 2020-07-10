Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Erik Lamela’s performance against Bournemouth

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a drab goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium by Bournemouth yesterday, and while they can still mathematically qualify for next season’s Champions League, Spurs are increasingly looking like a team that will miss out entirely on European football next term.

They failed to muster a single shot on target against the Cherries, and were lucky not to have left with zero point after VAR rightly ruled out Callum Wilson’s late goal and Harry Wilson failed to score when left one-on-one with Hugo Lloris.


It was a poor attacking performance from Tottenham despite the quality of their forwards and midfielders, and the fans were particularly left fuming with Argentina international Erik Lamela.

The midfielder glanced a header wide in Spurs’ only real chance of note while he failed to pass on time despite often getting into good positions.

Lamela’s inclusion in the Tottenham XI last night wasn’t justified, and here is how some fans reacted to his woeful display:

The 28-year-old has scored twice and assisted once in 22 league appearances this term and he isn’t just doing enough these days.

