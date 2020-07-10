Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Erik Lamela’s performance against Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a drab goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium by Bournemouth yesterday, and while they can still mathematically qualify for next season’s Champions League, Spurs are increasingly looking like a team that will miss out entirely on European football next term.

They failed to muster a single shot on target against the Cherries, and were lucky not to have left with zero point after VAR rightly ruled out Callum Wilson’s late goal and Harry Wilson failed to score when left one-on-one with Hugo Lloris.





It was a poor attacking performance from Tottenham despite the quality of their forwards and midfielders, and the fans were particularly left fuming with Argentina international Erik Lamela.

The midfielder glanced a header wide in Spurs’ only real chance of note while he failed to pass on time despite often getting into good positions.

Lamela’s inclusion in the Tottenham XI last night wasn’t justified, and here is how some fans reacted to his woeful display:

Erik Lamela is on 100k a week. All he does when he plays is give away fouls, dribble with the ball, somehow not release it even at the most obvious times and then loses it. There’s a reason why he’s been at Tottenham for 7 years, no other club wants him. — Daniel (@Yapptiestrap) July 9, 2020

Lamela should never play for this club again greedy — Josh (@josh_wiggan) July 9, 2020

Do we have stats for @Serge_aurier cross completion rate??? Has to be 0%. Him and @ErikLamela where beyond dreadful again. — james maddison (@square271) July 9, 2020

Lamela is the death of me — Cory Miller (@c_mill781) July 9, 2020

Why don't lamela pass the ball??? — Abhishek Ojha (@Avi_Ojha45) July 9, 2020

Erik Lamela. 7 years. 16 (sixteen) goals. £26,000,000. THE greatest flop of them all @SpursOfficial — Dicko (@ParkLaneDicko) July 9, 2020

Sell lamela he stealing a living — Thomas (@thomjonze) July 9, 2020

Get rid of Lamela Aurier and accept Sissoko isn’t it anymore . — Jorvs #AresRC (@jorvstweets) July 9, 2020

Bench lamela — tuck (@tucker__91) July 9, 2020

I don't want to go into the 2020-21 season with Erik Lamela , Sissoko and Aurier still at the club , stale and clueless. — Paul Knows (@Paulknows) July 9, 2020

Erik Lamela after every game pic.twitter.com/tTJsA6q3Hr — Jacob 🇵🇱 #LEVYOUT (@LetAurierCross) July 9, 2020

I don’t ever want to see Erik Lamela in this club. Ship him off right away — Adil Khan (@ad_ilkhan) July 9, 2020

The 28-year-old has scored twice and assisted once in 22 league appearances this term and he isn’t just doing enough these days.

